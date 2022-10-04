Karl Allred Sworn in as Secretary of State

On Monday, Karl Allred was sworn in as Wyoming's Secretary of State following the resignation of former Secretary Ed Buchanan.

While Allred will only be serving in the position until the new Secretary of State is elected this November, the state will still need a Secretary in the interim to oversee the election process.

Buchanan resigned in July in order to accept a position as a District Court Judge for the Eighth Judicial District.

Former Wyoming Representative Chuck Gray won the Republican nomination in August and is the only name listed on the ballot, as no Independent or Democrat filed before the deadline.

However, while the Wyoming Republican party had written a letter to Buchanan asking him not to resign due to the impact it would have on administering the upcoming election, the Secretary of State's office isn't worried due to the election mostly being overseen by each county clerk.

Allred, who lives in Uinta County, ran in August for Wyoming House Representative in District 19 and lost to Jon Conrad 1,078 to 752.

Check out pictures from the swearing-in below.