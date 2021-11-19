Kamala Harris Briefly Served as Acting President of the United States

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — The White House says President Joe Biden transferred power to Vice President Kamala Harris for one hour and 25 minutes while under anesthesia during a routine colonoscopy.

Biden went early Friday to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for the colonoscopy and his first routine physical as president.

Press secretary Jen Psaki says Biden resumed his duties after speaking with Harris and his chief of staff at 11:35 a.m.

Biden, who turns 79 on Saturday, is the oldest person to serve as president.

Harris is the first woman, first Black person and first person of South Asian descent to be vice president and made history when she was acting president.