Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Could Relocate to Austin, Texas

Several teams have moved to new cities in the last few years.

Have you noticed a lot of shifting in the NFL the last few years? Teams have moved the cities they've called home for decades to new ones. And these places didn't even have a pro team to begin with.

The Oakland Raiders moved to Las Vegas. The St Louis Rams moved to Los Angeles. The San Diego Chargers moved to Los Angeles as well. As someone who grew up in San Diego faithfully watching the Chargers lose over and over again, I felt so betrayed. In my mind, the Chargers don't even exist.

Could Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills be next?

Recently there have been some rumblings about a move.

More specifically, the Bills owner Terry Pegula is threatening to move the team if he doesn't get what he wants. Sound familiar? It should. It's basically the same reason why those other teams moved too.

Pegula wants a new stadium, but won't shell out the money for it. Instead, he wants to city to pay for it. Which ultimately means that the taxpayers will pay for it.

I watched this same scenario play out in San Diego. When the city didn't comply to build a mega stadium to replace Qualcomm, Dean Spanos took the team and headed of "greener" pastures. In other words, a city that was willing to pay to play. Why he wanted to move to a city with another team already moving in, is beyond me.

And the same goes for Pegula.

Why would he want to sandwich his team in between two other NFL programs with the Cowboys in Dallas and the Texans in Houston? It seems a little crowded to me. Which is also the same viewpoint I have to the city of Austin... Crowded.

I'm not sure if you've ever been to Austin, but there's a lot going on. The campus of the University of Texas is scattered throughout the city. The stadium, while prominently placed next to a major interstate, is again in the middle of the city. I'm not sure where a big fancy stadium that Pegula wants would even go.

But, alas, I'm getting ahead of myself.

For all we know, the city will build a new home for the Bills. After all, Josh Allen almost took them to a Super Bowl las year. He has completely turned that program around and we couldn't be more proud here in the Cowboy State.

