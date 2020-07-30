John Lewis Mourned as ‘Founding Father’ of ‘Better America’

ATLANTA (AP) — John Lewis was celebrated as an American hero during his funeral as former President Barack Obama and others called on people to follow Lewis’ example and fight injustice.

The private funeral occurred Thursday in Atlanta after nearly a week of mourning that began in his birthplace in Alabama.

Lewis died July 17 at the age of 80.

Obama called Lewis “a man of pure joy and unbreakable perseverance" during a fiery speech in which he hearkened back to Lewis’ legacy and connected it to the ongoing fight against those who are trying to restrict voting rights.