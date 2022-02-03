Jeffree Star Reminds the World He Did ‘Really’ Move to Wyoming

Although there are a lot of celebrities that call the state of Wyoming home, there aren't many that live in Casper. Most have chosen to live in the upscale Jackson Hole area. That has not been the case with make-up mogul and YouTuber, Jeffree Star.

Star is often on his myriad of social media pages, pretty much on a daily basis, but yesterday (February 2nd, 2022), on his official TikTok account, he reminded his over two million followers that he is indeed living in the Cowboy State. He shared the short video, along with a caption that read:

It was time to heal myself and grow… ❤️ Love my new life in #Wyoming #jeffreestarcosmetics #jeffreestar #staryakranch #yaks #horse #nature

Last December (2021) marked his one year anniversary as an official Wyoming resident. In his time here in Casper, he has opened up a couple of new business projects, like the distribution center for his Star Lounge line of products and Star Yak Ranch.

It hasn't been all good though. In April 2021, Star was involved in a life-threatening car accident when his Rolls Royce hit a patch of black ice and rolled over multiple times.

In one of his latest YouTube videos, Jeffree explained why he's been hiding and gave his fans a really in depth look into his personal life. He captioned the video:

Hi everyone!!!! Welcome BACK to my channel... Happy New Year! For the first video of 2022 I wanted to recap what's been going on in my world. There has been so many ups and downs, it's only fair to share both. I know last year I was very distant from YouTube and I was scared to say so many things. It's time to let those walls down. Love you guys so much and I can't wait for an amazing year full of surprises.

Since moving to Casper, Star is often seen around town, and many residents have been outspoken at how approachable and personable he is, frequently stopping to take pics with fans. He also supports local businesses, which is always plus.

Here's to more great years of Jeffree enjoying the Equality State.

