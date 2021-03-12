IRS Says New Round of COVID Relief Payments on the Way

WASHINGTON (AP) — Along with daylight saving time, this weekend could bring Americans fatter bank balances.

Officials at the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service say processing the new round of stimulus payments has already begun.

The aim is to have the first payments start showing up by direct deposit in bank accounts this weekend.

President Joe Biden signed the new $1.9 trillion rescue package on Thursday, the day after it won final passage in the House.

The measure provides for payments to qualifying individuals of up to $1,400 with payments to a qualifying family of four of $5,600.

