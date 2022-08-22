Ironically Wyoming is NOT Among the Best States for Women’s Equality

For the state that is known as the "Equality State", a recent study shows that Wyoming isn't quite up to par with it's nickname.

There's a new study conducted by personal finance website, WalletHub, that lists "2022’s Best & Worst States for Women’s Equality", and unfortunately, the Cowboy State didn't rank too well. While there are definitely states that scored worse, overall, Wyoming ranked 33rd.

There were some positives and negatives overall. WalletHub stated:

Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society. Unfortunately, the gender gap in 21st century America has only expanded. In 2022, the U.S. failed to place in the top 10 — or even the top 25 — of the World Economic Forum’s ranking of 146 countries based on gender equality. The U.S. ranked 27th, which is better than the previous year’s rank of 30th.

When it comes to the metrics used, the study also stated:

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key indicators of gender equality. Our data set ranges from the gap between female and male executives to the disparity in unemployment rates for women and men.

Some of these key metrics (including Wyoming's score) are:

Workplace Environment - 39th

Education & Health - 38th

Political Empowerment - 21st

Income Gap - 48th (Disadvantaged Gender: Women)

Executive Positions Gap - 1st (Disadvantaged Gender: Women)

Work Hours Gap - 46th (Disadvantaged Gender: Men)

While the study does show that things are better for women in the workforce since last year, there is still a long road to make things truly equal.

