Investigators: Wyoming Man Blocked Union Pacific Line With Pickup

The Uinta County Sheriff's Office is looking for an Evanston man who is believed to have abandoned a pickup truck on the Union Pacific Railroad train tracks, blocking train traffic for six hours.

That's according to a post on the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page.

According to the post, the incident happened on Sunday when a maroon Ford F-150 was abandoned and stuck on the tracks in the Aspen Tunnels area. Train traffic was shut down for six hours while the truck was removed and the tracks were inspected for damage.

Investigators believe Robert Finney of Evanston [shown in the above photo] was the driver of the pickup. Finney is also wanted on a Felony Probation Revocation Warrant.

Anyone with information on either Finney's whereabouts or the rail line blocking incident is being asked to call the Uinta County Sheriff's Office at 307-783-1000.

KEEP READING: 11 Things You'll Find in a Typical Wyoming Home