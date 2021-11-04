Internet Claims Laramie Is The Drunkest City In Wyoming, And We Kind Of Agree

I feel like I have to begin this article with a disclaimer: I am a proud University of Wyoming Alumni. I don't have a single negative thing to say about my experiences at the University of Wyoming and I am thrilled to tell anyone and everyone that #TheWorldNeedsMoreCowboys.

That being said, I feel that my time spent in Laramie, Wyoming allows me to say with confidence that for once the internet is NOT wrong.

For a recent chart created by @mattsurelee on Instagram, he asked his 402,000 followers to name the drunkest city in each state.

Not shockingly to me Laramie, Wyoming was listed as the drunkest city in Wyoming.

As someone who spent many nights at The Cowboy and witnessed more than a few friends do the "Buckhorn Roll" (if you know you know), I can tell you that drinking was an art in that University town.

I mean come on, we have a beloved song called "The Beer Song" that more than two decades after I attended the University of Wyoming can still be heard at every home game.

Don't believe me?

Just watch this video...

UW fans also made the news for creating a massive "beer snake" made from empty beer cups.

And by the way, keep in mind that I'm not saying that being the drunkest city in Wyoming is anything to be proud of, but I'm also not going to say it's a bad thing.

But, that may be because I'm from Wisconsin...and according to Matt's chart the drunkest city in Wisconsin is "all of them".

There were some of the cities that weren't a surprise (Nashville and New York City) but other ones like Dallas and Boulder did make me wonder a bit.

What do you think?

Did they get it right with Laramie?

