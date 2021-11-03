Win $100 Albertsons Gift Card + Chance at a FREE Turkey + Help Casper Families

Thanksgiving is around the corner and Albertsons wants to help out with the expenses by hooking you up with a $100 gift card.

Simply enter below for your chance to win. You will also have a second chance to win a FREE turkey and an additional $100 by donating $10 at the westside Albertsons this Saturday, Nov. 6th.

Donate to Help a Family in Need this Thanksgiving season. All donations go towards dinners put together by Albertsons and distributed thru Food Bank of the Rockies to LOCAL families in need of fixings for a good Thanksgiving meal. Your $10 donation enters You into Winning a Free Turkey & $100 gift card from Albertsons.

For some added fun You for a $5 donation can throw a cream pie in Store Mangers Mike's face from 11am-1pm

Albertsons on CY has a goal of raising $10,000 this Thanksgiving and they want to even help more families have a great holiday. With your help, we can achieve this and make sure more families have fixings for that thanksgiving meal!

Currently, just over $5,000 has been raised and with the help of the community Albertsons on CY can help even more families.