Information Sought On Missing Wyoming 16-Year-Old

The Rock Springs Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old boy.

According to a post on the RSPD Facebook page, Frankie Simon was last seen at his home on the evening of Feb.8. He's described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a red Nike logo and white Reebok basketball shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call the RSPD detective division at 307-352-1575. You can also send a message to the RSPD Facebook page. Tipsters may remain anonymous.