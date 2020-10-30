Illinois Authorities Extradite Kyle Rittenhouse to Wisconsin

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Illinois authorities have turned Kyle Rittenhouse over to Wisconsin authorities. Christopher Covelli, a spokesman for Illinois’ Lake County Sheriff’s Office, says deputies picked up Rittenhouse shortly after an Illinois judge approved his extradition.

Covelli says the Lake County deputies “exchanged custody” of Rittenhouse to Kenosha County deputies at the Illinois-Wisconsin border.

The exchange occurred about five miles from the Illinois courthouse, where a hearing on Rittenhouse’s extradition had been held earlier in the day.

The transfer at the border took place at 3:45 p.m., shortly after the Illinois judge issued his ruling approving the extradition.