Husband Of Cheyenne Mayor Agrees To Lesser Charge, Gets Probation

The husband of Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr has been sentenced to two years of unsupervised probation in connection with an altercation at the Orr home in December of last year.

Christopher ''Jimmy'' Orr had originally faced a charge of misdemeanor domestic battery in connection with the incident. But Jimmy Orr on Thursday pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful contact in the case. He was classified as a first offender, meaning, according to court documents, that '"adjudication of guilt is withheld.'' Besides serving probation, Jimmy Orr was also ordered to pay $300 to the crime victim's compensation fund and another $125 in court costs and other fees.

According to court documents in the case, Police were called to the Orr home in Cheyenne at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, December 20 after someone called in a report of a disturbance. The affidavit says Orr, (whose given first name is actually Christopher, but is commonly known as Jimmy, for his middle name, James) told police that he had been in an argument with his wife, Marian Orr.

He went on to say that he threw a cup into the sink next to where his wife was standing. Marian saw the cup, which was broken, and threw part of it back at him. Jimmy Orr then put Marian into a "bear hug" to calm her down, according to his statement to police.

Investigators say Marian had a bruise about the size of a dime on her chin and her chin and neck area were red as if they had been rubbed or been in contact with an object. Marian said she thought she had gotten the injury while she was being turned around prior to being put in the bear hug. Marian Orr said that she was afraid of her husband, so she called the police. Jimmy Orr was arrested that night on original charges of misdemeanor domestic battery.

Jimmy Orr pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of unlawful contact on July 2 before Albany County Circuit Court Judge Robert Castor, to whom the case was referred. Castor then handed down the sentence of two years of unsupervised probation. The sentence includes numerous conditions, including that Jimmy Orr not break any laws and not consume alcohol, among others.

Jimmy Orr's attorney, Devon Petersen, issued the following statement on Thursday;

"There are two sides to every story. Police reports and plea agreements do not often tell the whole story. That being said, my client has accepted responsibility for his role in the case and is eager to move on with his life. He looks forward to this reduced charge being dismissed."

Peterson also said that Jimmy Orr has filed for divorce from Marian Orr.

Mayor Orr, contacted about the case on Thursday declined to comment.