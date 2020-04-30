Cheyenne Mayor Says Restaurants, More Businesses to Reopen May 15

Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr says the city is working very closely with the county to develop a protocol for when private businesses reopen.

Gyms, child care facilities, salons and other personal care services are set to reopen tomorrow, May 1, under modified public health orders announced Tuesday by Gov. Mark Gordon.

"I was actually personally surprised that the gyms are being opened up," Orr said Wednesday during her Facebook Live update. "But again, what we're really working on and what we're really hoping for is that gyms really work for a national policy."

"And then as of May 15, more is going to be opened up regarding our restaurants and other businesses," Orr added.

Laramie County reported four new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 97. Of those patients, 60 have recovered and one has died.