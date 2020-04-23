House Expected to Send 4th Coronavirus Aid Bill to President
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House is reassembling to send President Donald Trump a fourth bipartisan bill to help businesses crippled by the coronavirus.
Anchoring the nearly $500 billion measure is a request by the administration to replenish a fund to help small- and medium-size businesses with payroll, rent and other expenses.
Supporters are already warning that more money will be needed almost immediately for the business-backed Paycheck Protection Program.
But battle lines are forming over the next measure amid growing demands to help out state and local governments, the Postal Service and first responders.
