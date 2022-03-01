HOLY SMOKES: Secluded Wyoming Dream Home With Views Of The Tetons

In 2007 someone had a vision to build their dream home in the Tetons and after 15 years, that dream could belong to you. This home is considered a single family home, but it has an apartment above the garage and a guest house on the property. The home is on 48.89 acres and has the space to raise up to 6 horses.

This incredible property listed on Zillow has 10,242 square feet of living space, multiple garages, amazing views with access to many miles of national forest land and private fly fishing, hiking and running trails.

Being in the mountains and going with a true mountain cabin like layout, the layout of this house is very open with vaulted ceilings, plenty of wood and stone work, a basement workout area, an office, an incredible kitchen, a study and bedrooms in just the main house alone.

When you head to the three car attached garage, there is a full apartment on the second floor with a kitchenette, full bathroom, sitting room and a bedroom.

The guest house has plenty of space for your visitors to feel a sense of freedom as there is a separate full garage on the lower level of the guest house, bedroom, bathroom, full kitchen and a living room with a fire burning stove. The guest house is just a short walk to the main house.

All living quarters have multiple outdoor seating areas that offer amazing views of the mountains, forest and water.

The most obvious statement I could make here is the home is listed to sell to someone that really has the desire and means to live in the Wilson area of Jackson Hole. The price tag is a whopping $19.5 Million. The price has dropped $3million since it was listed back in September.

Check out the pictures of this remarkable home then at you'll be able to take a virtual interactive tour.

Secluded Paradise Hidden In Teton County For Sale

