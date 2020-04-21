Highlights of the Nearly $500B Coronavirus Relief Bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — A nearly $500 billion coronavirus relief bill is moving through Congress.

The bill would replenish a small-business Paycheck Protection Program for businesses with up to 500 workers and provide additional funding for hospitals and other health care providers.

It would also pay for coronavirus testing efforts across the country.

The legislation passed the Senate on Tuesday and has the support of House Democrats and Republicans and President Donald Trump.

It is the fourth major coronavirus relief package considered by Congress so far. Democrats are already talking about the need for another one.