High Court Sparks New Battle Over Church-State Separation

Religious freedom advocates are pleased and some secular groups alarmed following a Supreme Court ruling that states must give religious schools the same access to public funding that other private schools receive.

Already there’s fierce debate over the decision’s long-term impact.

Among those hailing the ruling is the National Catholic Education Association. Its public policy director says it has the potential to stem enrollment declines that are forcing the closure of hundreds of Catholic schools.

However, a top official with the American Civil Liberties Union calls the ruling a threat to the principle of separation of church and state.