Here’s a List of All the Polling Locations in Natrona County

Across Natrona County, there are 25 polling locations that will be operating from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8.

If you're unsure where your polling location is, you can go to the county's website and put your address into the search bar.

Below is a list of all the polling locations in the county, along with the Senate district they are in.

Senate District 30 - Alcova Community Church at 21925 Kortes Road, Red Creek School at 15651 State Highway 487, House of Our Shepard Church at 12540 Notches Avenue, Bennett Ranch at 24500 Willow Creek Road, Poison Spider School at 14200 Poison Spider Road, Midwest Town Hall at 531 Peake Street Midwest, Edgerton Town Hall at 311 North Second Street, Bressler Ranch at 7750 Thirty Three Mile Road, Christian Church of Casper at 8188 Zero Road, Wardwell Water and Sewer at 4150 Salt Creek Highway, Bar Nunn Fire Station at 1705 Sunset Boulevard, and North Casper Elementary at 1014 Glenarm Street.

Senate District 29 - Wyoming Game and Fish at 3030 Energy Lane, Saint Stephens Episcopal Church at 4700 South Poplar Street, Bethel Baptist Church at 3030 South Poplar Street, Fairgrounds Industrial Building at 1700 Fairgrounds Road, and the Mills Community Center at 401 Wasatch Avenue.

Senate District 28 - Radius Church at 4301 Casper Mountain Road, Thunderbird Gym Casper College at 1944 Lisco Drive, Natrona County Public Library at 307 East 2nd Street, Prince of Peace Lutheran Church at 2300 East 15th Street, and the Senior Citizens Center at 1831 East 4th Street.

Senate District 27 - Saint Patrick's Commons at 400 Country Club Road and the Restoration Church at 411 South Walsh Drive.

Senate District 2 - Evansville Community Center at 71 Curtis Street.

When going to a polling location, certain types of identification are required following the passage of Wyoming's voter ID law and those include:

WY Driver’s License or ID Card

Tribal ID Card

Valid US Passport

US Military Card

Driver's License or ID Card from Another State

University of Wyoming Student ID

Wyoming Community College Student ID

Wyoming Public School Student ID

Valid Medicare Insurance Card

Valid Medicaid Insurance Card

While you need to be registered to vote in order to cast your ballot, in Wyoming you are able to register when you go to vote and don't need to be registered beforehand, so long as you have an acceptable form of ID.