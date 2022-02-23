Help Wyoming Families Battle Cancer At The 24th Annual Bowl With Jason’s Friends

Hundreds of Wyoming families have heard the terrible words "It's Cancer." When you're a parent hearing these words spoken about your child, life changes forever.

Rocky and Lisa Eades were inspired to form Jason's Friends after their son Jason (April 7, 1986 – November 11, 1995) was diagnosed with a brain stem tumor.

The purpose of Jason's Friends Foundation is to give financial support to Wyoming families whose kids are battling childhood cancer and brain or spinal cord tumors. They hope to give families the opportunity to maintain their quality of life so they can focus on the health of their child.

Since the inception of Jason's Friends Foundation in 1996, almost 6 million dollars have been expended to Wyoming families.

It is through the generosity of donors like YOU that they have been able to provide this level of assistance to Wyoming families.

Bowl for Jason’s Friends is the organization’s primary fundraiser for the year.

The Foundation is currently helping 140 Wyoming families.

Last year, the Bowl for Jason’s Friends fundraiser raised more than $360,000, and this year, the foundation hopes to surpass that number.

The event will take place at El Mark-O Lanes on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

Bowlers put together five-person teams, sign-up for a one-hour bowling time slot, and collect donations prior to bowling.

There are prizes available for those who bring in the most donations and a free t-shirt for every bowler who collects at least $75.

Team packets can be picked up at

Any First Interstate Bank

Any Hilltop Bank

El Mark-O Lanes

The Jason’s Friends Foundation office at 340 W. B St.

JasonsFriends.org

"It’s a fun-filled day of bowling, Pizza Hut pizza, Pepsi, silent auction items, and hourly prizes. We encourage everyone to put together a team, collect donations and come out to support our Wyoming families.” Lisa Eades

