Health Department: No Active COVID-19 Cases in Laramie County

According to numbers released Wednesday by the Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department, there are no active COVID-19 cases in the county.

The news came the same day that Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon announced the state would be further loosening public health orders on June 15 to allow schools to reopen, up to 250 people to gather indoors, and parades to occur.

"Wyoming has made outstanding progress to date,” said Gordon. “Folks need to remember that it is important to remain vigilant, but because we have been so successful, I am confident we can continue lifting the very few remaining public health restrictions.”

As of Wednesday, Wyoming had 768 lab-confirmed and 212 probable COVID-19 cases, 804 of which have recovered, and 18 deaths.