Hail of Gunfire Hits Multiple Dwellings, Vehicle in Casper

The Casper Police Department put out a statement just before midnight on Friday stating that multiple reports of gun shots were fired in the neighborhood around 600 North Sun Drive at about 9:00 PM.

There have been no reported injuries at this time, but multiple dwellings and at least one vehicle was damaged.

Casper PD is asking members of the community to assist in the investigation by providing any information connected to the gunfire incident.

If you have property damage or other information, police are asking you to call the Public Communications Center's non-emergency number at (307) 235-8278 or by going here.

You can also report anonymously through Crime Stoppers at crime-stoppers.com or (307) 577-8477.

Any information you have pertaining to a crime, even if you think it's insignificant, can help officers during investigation.

