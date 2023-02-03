Governor’s Prayer Breakfast to Feature Founder of World’s Largest Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzel Franchise

Governor Gordon is gearing up to host his 2023 Governor's Prayer Breakfast and he is inviting the people of Wyoming to attend.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Gordon has also invited Anne Beiler, the founder of Auntie Anne's World's Largest Hand-Rolled Soft Pretzel franchise.

"A longstanding tradition spanning more than 70 years, the Governor's Prayer Breakfast will take place at 6:30 am on February 15th, 2023 at Little America Hotel and Resort," a press release from the Governor's office stated.

Beiler's story is a harrowing one, but it's also an inspiring one.

"Beiler’s journey towards success began many years before she rolled the first pretzel, when she and her husband experienced any parent’s worst nightmare – the loss of a child," the release stated. "This propelled Beiler into years of darkness, depression, and despair, but out of her pain came purpose and the desire to persevere towards personal and professional success. Beiler began twisting pretzels in 1987 to support her husband’s vision of offering free counseling services in their community. What started as a single farmer’s market stand grew into Auntie Anne’s."

The rest, as they say, is history.

This year's prayer breakfast is sponsored by Rocky Mountain Power, as well as Black Hills Energy, Cheyenne Frontier Days, NextEra Energy Resources, TerraPower, UniWyo Credit Union, Western Vista Credit Union, Wyoming Downs, Wyoming Energy Futures, and Wyoming Hospital Association.

The Wyoming Governor's Prayer Breakfast traces its origins to the National Prayer Breakfast tradition, which began in Washington D.C. in 1953. The release notes that the prayer breakfast is non-denominational and nonpartisan. It's hosted by Governor Gordon and the Wyoming Governor's Residence Foundation.

Tickets are on sale through the Governor's Prayer Breakfast website and they are $50 per ticket. Tickets are sold on a first come, first served basis.

“Jennie and I are immensely grateful for the ongoing support Wyomingites have shown for the prayer breakfast the past four years,” Governor Gordon said. “We are eagerly looking forward to the 2023 event.”

More information can be found at the Governor's Prayer Breakfast website.