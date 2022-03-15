Governor Gordon Says COVID-19 Emergency is Over, Rescinds State of Emergency Order

Governor Mark Gordon has rescinded a State of Emergency that was declared regarding COVID-19. On Monday, the Governor signed an Executive Order rescinding the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.

According to the Executive Order, "In December of 2019, a novel coronavirus known as severe actute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) was first detected in China, leading to outbreaks of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) that spread globally."

Governor Gordon issued a Declaration of a State of Emergency and a Public Health Emergency relating to COVID-19 on March 13, 2020.

"Throughout 2020 and 2021, vaccines for COVID-19 were developed, authorized, and approved under the 45th and 46th presidents of the United States and by the federal Food and Drug Administration," the Order stated. "Vaccines have been proven both safe and effective in preventing serious disease caused by the COVID-19 virus. Vaccines have been broadly available to the general public for more than a year."

The order stated that Wyoming citizens are now familiar with the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the ways in which they can prevent the spread of COVID-19, including wearing masks, getting tested, social distancing, and self-isolating.

"Therefore, pursuant to the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the State of Wyoming, I, Mark Gordon, do hereby declare the end of the State of Emergency and Public Health Emergency relating to the COVID-19 pandemic," the Order stated. "Executive Order No. 2020-2 is hereby rescinded."

Additionally, the Governor announced that he has signed an Executive Order that allows working nurses time to get licensed in Wyoming. Executive Order 2022-02 allows nurses and certified nursing assistants that are licensed in other jurisdictions to provide nursing care in Wyoming in order to address staffing shortages.

These staffing shortages come at a time that, according to the Governor, Wyoming has seen its COVID-19 case numbers and hospitalizations decline.

As of March 15, Wyoming Medical Center reports just 3 COVID patients currently admitted to the hospital. Natrona County has, as of March 11, 13,755 residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since its inception.

“Wyoming has done a wonderful job in persevering through the pandemic,” Governor Gordon said. “The emergency is over, but people’s responsibility to one another is not. There is one lingering concern – Wyoming’s shortage of healthcare workers. This shortage includes nurses, and has existed long-before COVID and was only exacerbated by the pandemic. Therefore, Executive Order 2022-02 “Nurse And Nursing Assistant Staffing Emergency And Temporary Relief” is effective today and remains in effect for 60 days.”