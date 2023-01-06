Governor Gordon Orders Wyoming Flags to be Flown Half Staff to Honor William Budd Jr.

Governor Gordon announced Friday that he has ordered the Wyoming State flag to be flown at half staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne and in Fremont County to honor former Representative William (Bill) Budd Jr.

That's according to a notice from the Governor's office, which stated that the flag would be flow half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. It was noted that the flag would only be flown at half-staff at the Capitol Building in Cheyenne, and in Fremont County.

"Mr. Budd represented Fremont County in the Wyoming House of Representatives from 1967-1971 and served as chairman of the House Revenue Committee," the release from the Governor's office stated. "He passed away January 2, 2023."

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle posted Budd's obituary on Wednesday, and it served as a testament to a man that embodied Wyoming through and through.

Budd was born in Kemmerer, Wyoming on July 27, 1930. He attended Big Piney High School and was a star athlete, lettering in football, basketball, and track. He graduated in 1948 and, in 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, with his best friend Rod Bennett at his side. Budd served four years during the Korean War, and he spent most of that time in Japan.

"He attained the rank of Staff Sergeant, and earned the Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and National Defense Service Medal," the obituary stated. "Upon his discharge in 1954, he found education more agreeable and again enrolled at the University of Wyoming, where he met the love of his life, Carolyn Mockler. The pair was married in Dubois in 1955, and started their family the next year with the birth of their oldest child, Bob."

Budd went between school and working to pay for school throughout his next years. He and his wife had a daughter, Cindy, in 1958 and he graduated that same year. Shortly thereafter, he began a career in insurance and ran his own agency for fifteen years. Budd and Carrie would have three more children, Jenny, Don, and Mary.

"During that time, he was active in Republican politics, and the local community," the obituary said. "He served two terms on the Riverton City Council, and received the "Distinguished Service Award" for his community efforts. He was elected to the Wyoming Legislature in 1967, where he served three terms. His legislative service was marked by his appointment as the House Revenue Committee Chairman in only his second term. In 1972, Budd was named the Executive Director of the Wyoming Mining Association, and the family moved to Casper, and then Cheyenne. He was particularly effective in economic development activities and tax policy, as the mining industry in Wyoming became a major force in both arenas. He remained committed to his community, serving on numerous state and local boards, including a term as President of the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce. "

He announced his intention to run for Governor of Wyoming in 1986, and he finished second.

"Despite the loss, he always called the campaign the highlight of his professional life - ;We met the most incredible people, and made friends we have never forgotten.'"

In 1987, Budd was named the Director of the Wyoming Economic Development Office, and he served there until his retirement.

After his retirement, Budd and Carrie moved to the family ranch in Big Piney, Wyoming.

"In those years, they devoted themselves to their community, their children and especially, their grandchildren," the obituary stated. "While his dedication to golf had to take a back seat, his lifelong passion for hunting, fishing, horses, playing poker and general mischief were fueled. He had his horses, and he had the love of his life, and he could look across the valley and see the mountains. In his own words, 'I have had a great life. I'm ready to go.'"