Governor Gordon Bans TikTok on All State-Issued Devices

Governor Gordon recently announced that he has banned the use of the social media app TikTok from all state-issued electronic devices and networks, in order to address cybersecurity concerns that, his office says, have been raised by the app's foreign ownership, and the potential influence of foreign governments.

Governor Gordon sent a memo to all state employees explaining his decision, stating that "TikTok will be permanently removed, and access blocked, from all state government electronic devices and networks. This ban extends to all state-issued cell phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers and other information technology equipment capable of internet connectivity."

With the Governor's decision, Wyoming has joined at least 12 other states that have banned TikTok from state devices.

“Maintaining robust cybersecurity is a shared responsibility, and Wyoming is committed to identifying threats that could impact public safety,” Governor Gordon said. “The potential for foreign governments to access information collected by TikTok is extremely troubling.”

The memo also states that the State's Enterprise Technology Services, the Wyoming Office of Homeland Security, and the Wyoming Information Analysis Team will conduct a coordinated review of any other technology-based threats posed to State government networks.

The full memo can be seen here.