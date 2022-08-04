Governor Gordon Appoints New Major Project Development Manager

Governor Gordon recently appointed a new Major Project Development Manager, to serve as part of his Natural Resources policy team.

Jennifer Thomson has been announced as the new Major Project Development Manager, in a position that was developed and funded through "a joint collaboration between Governor Gordon's office and the Wyoming Legislature."

That's according to a press release from the Governor's office, which stated that the purpose of the position is to "keep Wyoming at the forefront of the energy frontier."

The release stated that Thomson is a Wyoming native with experience in the private, corporate world as well as knowledge when it comes to federal and state regulatory practices.

She grew up in Cheyenne and received her J.D. from the University of Wyoming. Her first "real job" was working for Senator Mike Enzi in Washington, D.C. Following that, she worked in the US Department of the Interior, where she coordinated the efforts of approximately 35 different federal, state, Canadian, and provincial offices in streamlining permitting and regulatory issues for Alaska natural gas transportation projects.

The release stated that, in 2012, Thomson began working for the Shell Oil Company - first in government relations and later as a senior advisor.. The release noted that while working for Shell, Thomson coordinated projects ranging from the transition of a US Shell President and the commercial expansion of Shell's offshore projects and policies in the Gulf of Mexico, the Atlantic, and the Arctic.

“I am grateful to Governor Gordon for giving me this incredible opportunity,” Thomson said. “I look forward to working with State agencies, lawmakers, companies, and other stakeholders to further Wyoming’s economic and energy future. We have a bright future.”

Her position on the Governor's policy team will focus on "rejuvenating a modernized nuclear industry in Wyoming."

Her responsibilities will include coordinating significant energy and natural resources projects, including pipelines, carbon capture, hydrogen development, critical materials and rare earth elements, as well as the FE Warren 'Sentinel' missile initiative.

“I’m delighted to bring Jenn’s extensive experience and breadth of knowledge on natural resource issues, as well as her deep ties to Wyoming’s communities to our office,” Governor Gordon said. “Her familiarity coordinating with federal, state and Canadian agencies, as well as representatives from the private sector, make her ideally suited to serve as the Major Project Development Manager.”