Gov. Gordon Petitions To Delist Grizzly Bears

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon has officially petitioned the federal government to remove grizzly bears from the endangered species list.

Specifically, the state is petitioning to remove the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem population from the endangered species list. The Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem includes parts of Wyoming, Montana and Idaho.

State officials argue that the bruins "by all measures" have been fully recovered since 2003.

Gordon called it an "extraordinary and monumental success story" that should be celebrated.

Montana and Idaho support the petition.

According to a prepared statement, state officials believe there is no biological or leagl reason to keep the Greater Yellowstone grizzly listed. Population estimates show that there are more than 1,000 bears in the region.

The US Fish and Wildlife Service has 90 days to review the petition.