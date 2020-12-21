Gordon Suspends Unemployment Tax Increase for Some Wyoming Businesses

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon on Monday signed an executive order which will suspend increases in unemployment insurance taxes for some of the state's businesses.

Particularly, Executive Order 2020-12, will suspend unemployment insurance benefit charges for businesses affected by public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, the orders will ensure that businesses will not experience significant tax rate increases as unemployment claims increase due to the pandemic.

“We want to ensure that the steps we’ve taken throughout the year don’t significantly impact the Unemployment Insurance taxes of impacted businesses,” Gordon said in a news release. “This important step will shield Wyoming businesses from sudden or substantial increases to their Unemployment Insurance rates during these challenging times."

Monday's executive order is retroactive from March 19, which was when the first statewide health order was issued. The order is in effect through Dec. 31, but it may be extended if conditions warrant as much.