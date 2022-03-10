Gordon Signs 29 Bills into Law on Wednesday
On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon signed 29 House and Senate bills into law, bringing the total signed into law this legislative session to 48 since Monday.
Those bills include:
- House Bill 4 Water permits livestock on federal land.
- House Bill 7 Commercial vehicle driving disqualification.
- House Bill 15 Political subdivision club liquor licenses.
- House Bill 16 Military assistance trust fund-authorized uses.
- House Bill 17 Veterans facilities-surrounded by grazing.
- House Bill 18 Off-road recreational vehicle registration amendments.
- House Bill 33 Community health services continued redesign efforts.
- House Bill 39 Pre-application determinations for licensing.
- House Bill 43 Trophy game, big game, and wild bison license allocations.
- House Bill 45 Mine reclamation bonding-voluntary assigned trusts.
- House Bill 47 Local impact assistance payments.
- House Bill 52 Timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots.
- House Bill 60 Fiscal training and enforcement of financial reporting laws.
- House Bill 62 Insurance amendments.
- House Bill 65 County tax protest-filing date.
- House Bill 76 Single office real estate brokers-licensing requirements.
- House Bill 79 Employment support fund-amendments.
- House Bill 80 Campaign reports-amendments.
- House Bill 81 Operation of motorcycles-disabled persons.
- House Bill 82 Military discharge and benefits.
- House Bill 87 Insurance investment amendments.
- House Bill 88 Name change notice publication of minors amendment.
- House Bill 108 Funeral service practitioner amendments.
- House Bill 110 Board of psychology-behavior analyst regulation.
- House Bill 125 Workplace injury assistance-information and guidance.
- Senate File 6 Aquatic invasive species-inspection enforcement.
- Senate File 34 Inheritance tax fees-repeal.
- Senate File 68 Decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments.
- Senate File 75 Deferred annuities-minimum nonforfeiture.
House Bill 43, trophy game, big game, and wild bison license allocations changed the allocation of hunting licenses for residents and non-residents from 80% for moose and 75% for ram, ewe, lamb, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, and grizzly bear, up to 90% by 2027 for all those animals, with 10% allocated for non-residents.
The bill passed the Senate 30-0 but the final passage in the House was 34-21, with five excused, after an amendment in the Senate made various changes to the bill.
House Bill 52, timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots will allow county clerks to start counting absentee ballots on the Thursday or Friday before election day, rather than waiting until election day to begin counting ballots.
The counting can occur under supervision, though no one may bring electronic devices with them and the results will not be made public until election day.
The bill passed the Senate 20-10 and it passed the House 47-12, following an amendment in the Senate, with one excused, after initially passing the House 46-13, with one excused.
Senate File 68, decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments alters various rules relating to the operation of a DAO in Wyoming, such as allowing the Secretary of State to dissolve the organization if there is not a publicly available identifier for the smart contract when the DAO is being formed.
The bill passed through both chambers with little opposition, passing the Senate 30-0 and the House 53-5, with two excused.