Gordon Signs 29 Bills into Law on Wednesday

On Wednesday, Governor Mark Gordon signed 29 House and Senate bills into law, bringing the total signed into law this legislative session to 48 since Monday.

Get our free mobile app

Those bills include:

House Bill 43, trophy game, big game, and wild bison license allocations changed the allocation of hunting licenses for residents and non-residents from 80% for moose and 75% for ram, ewe, lamb, bighorn sheep, mountain goat, and grizzly bear, up to 90% by 2027 for all those animals, with 10% allocated for non-residents.

The bill passed the Senate 30-0 but the final passage in the House was 34-21, with five excused, after an amendment in the Senate made various changes to the bill.

House Bill 52, timeline to prepare and process absentee ballots will allow county clerks to start counting absentee ballots on the Thursday or Friday before election day, rather than waiting until election day to begin counting ballots.

The counting can occur under supervision, though no one may bring electronic devices with them and the results will not be made public until election day.

The bill passed the Senate 20-10 and it passed the House 47-12, following an amendment in the Senate, with one excused, after initially passing the House 46-13, with one excused.

Senate File 68, decentralized autonomous organizations-amendments alters various rules relating to the operation of a DAO in Wyoming, such as allowing the Secretary of State to dissolve the organization if there is not a publicly available identifier for the smart contract when the DAO is being formed.

The bill passed through both chambers with little opposition, passing the Senate 30-0 and the House 53-5, with two excused.