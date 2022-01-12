Governor Mark Gordon has ordered both the U.S. and state of Wyoming flags be flown at half-staff statewide in honor of former Senator Harry Reid.

The day of interment is scheduled for Jan. 13, and so the flag will be lowered to half-staff beginning at midnight on Jan. 13 and return to full-staff at sunset later that day.

This is based on a proclomation by President Joe Biden, which read in part:

"From humble roots in Searchlight, Nevada, Harry Reid rose to become one of the great Senate Majority Leaders in American history. He was a man of action, and a man of his word -- guided by faith, loyalty, and unshakeable resolve. Throughout his long career of public service, Harry Reid was instrumental in passing landmark legislation that made a positive difference in the lives of countless Americans and made our Nation stronger and safer."

Reid had been in politics since 1969, when he was a member of the Nevada Assembly, and eventually made his way to the U.S. Senate in 1987 where he became Senate Majority Leader from 2007 until 2015 and then the Senate Minority Leader until 2017, when he retired.

Reid died on Dec. 28, 2021 at the age of 82 due to pancreatic cancer at his home in Henderson, Nevada.