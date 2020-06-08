Germany: US Troop Withdrawal Could Harm NATO Security

BERLIN (AP) — Germany's defense minister is suggesting that U.S. President Donald Trump’s reported plans to withdraw more than a quarter of the American troops out of Germany could weaken not only the NATO alliance but the U.S. itself.

Trump is said to have has signed off on a plan to reduce the total of troops stationed in Germany from 34,500 to no more than 25,000, but German Defense Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer told reporters Monday that Berlin has not yet been informed of any such move.

If the U.S. goes ahead, however, she suggested the move would do more harm to NATO as a whole than to Germany’s own defense.