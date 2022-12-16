Friday is Mostly Sunny in Casper with Wind Chills as Low as -5
The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day in Casper for Friday, Dec. 16. Wind chill values are as low as -5 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, partly breezy.
This weekend be prepared for a drop in temps with Jack Frost bringing in even colder temps next week.
All roads are currently open, but slick.
Get our free mobile app
READ ALSO: RAWLINS MAN CHARGED WITH TERRORISTIC THREATS, IMPROVISED PIPE BOMB