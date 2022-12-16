Friday is Mostly Sunny in Casper with Wind Chills as Low as -5

The National Weather Service predicts a mostly sunny day in Casper for Friday, Dec. 16. Wind chill values are as low as -5 degrees with wind gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, partly breezy.

This weekend be prepared for a drop in temps with Jack Frost bringing in even colder temps next week.

All roads are currently open, but slick.

