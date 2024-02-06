Fort Caspar Exhibit Showcases 30 Movie Posters from Films Shot in Wyoming

Fort Caspar Museum has opened a new exhibit showcasing thirty movie posters from films shot in Wyoming.

"Hollywood in Wyoming" will be on view through June 18, 2024.

Hollywood’s fascination with the Equality State is evident in its frequent use of our vast and beautiful scenery, which has been featured in more than 120 films.

The rolling hills, snow-capped Tetons, and broad plains have served as backdrops for movies starting in 1904 with Wyoming Roundup.

Traditional Western themes represent a large percentage of the films made in Wyoming, however many movies with other themes have also capitalized on the state’s spectacular landscapes.

Vintage Wyoming Movie Posters I love walking down the hallway of a modern movie theater and looking at the old posters of vintage movies.

That got me thinking about old Westerns based on Wyoming. How many of those posters are still around?

Many are, and many are for sale online, if you want to decorate your home, or even home theater, with classic and mostly forgotten movie posters.

Most of these films were made before the era of television. Hollywood was cranking out these things as fast as they could.

The plots, the scrips, the acting, directing, and editing were SO BAD, they were good. Gallery Credit: Glenn Woods

