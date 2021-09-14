Poll: Wyoming Legislature Bill Against Critical Race Theory

A pair of powerful state Senators and State Superintendent Jillian Balow are getting behind legislation designed to prevent what they call the "indoctrination'' of Wyoming K-12 students by Critical Race Theory in the classroom.

Senate Majority Leader Ogden Driskill and Senate President Dan Dockstader are sponsoring the Civics Transparency Act. The legislation has not yet been assigned a bill number, but you can read a draft of the proposed bill here.

The bill would require that civics curriculum and materials would have to be published on school district websites before the school year begins so that people could see them.

Superintendent Jillian Balow, who has been a vocal critic of Critical Race Theory in Wyoming Classrooms, has come out strong in favor of the legislation.

Critics of the proposal say Critical Race Theory is not being taught in Wyoming and that the bill is a solution in search of a problem. Others say that history needs to be taught honestly, and worry that bills against CRT in the classroom will inhibit that. Some critics of the bill say it's a distraction from the real issues facing Wyoming schools, such as how to pay for education in the state.

But supporters of the legislation worry that elements of CRT are being taught in Wyoming schools already even if it isn't being called that, often through a "back door' approach. Many opponents of Critical Race Theory say it's actually racist indoctrination of students and is Anti-American to boot.

So what do you think? Do you support the Civics Transparency Act? Take our poll and give us your opinion!

