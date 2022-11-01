First Sunrise of November was Absolutely Stunning

This poem appeared in Poems (Houghton, Mifflin and Company, 1895).

It is in the public domain.

November by Elizabeth Drew Stodarrd

Much have I spoken of the faded leaf;

Long have I listened to the wailing wind,

And watched it ploughing through the heavy clouds,

For autumn charms my melancholy mind.

When autumn comes, the poets sing a dirge:

The year must perish; all the flowers are dead;

The sheaves are gathered; and the mottled quail

Runs in the stubble, but the lark has fled!

Still, autumn ushers in the Christmas cheer,

The holly-berries and the ivy-tree:

They weave a chaplet for the Old Year’s bier,

These waiting mourners do not sing for me!

I find sweet peace in depths of autumn woods,

Where grow the ragged ferns and roughened moss;

The naked, silent trees have taught me this,—

The loss of beauty is not always loss!

Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media loading...

A Haunting We Will Go - Halloween 2022