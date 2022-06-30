The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) plans to adopt 988 as the new number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.

The new number will be available for use starting July 16, but until then the current number, 1-800-273-8255, will still be in use.

The change follows President Donald signing of the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 in December 2020, which established the new number and allowed states to pass a fee on calls to pay for it, similar to the charge for 911.

However, while Wyoming does impose a 25 to a 75-cent surcharge on calls, based on legislation passed in 2015, it has not passed or considered any law adding a fee for the new 988 number.

Across the country, while some states have started to consider adding the fee, 27 states have not considered any type of legislation related to the new 988 number.