Family Fishing in Yellowstone Surprised by Stampeding Bison Herd

Imagine this scenario. You're fly fishing in Yellowstone. You hear a rumble off in the distance. Then, you realize there is a bison herd stampeding through your stream. This happened recently and it was fortunately captured on video.

A family from Bozeman was fly fishing in Slough Creek before they were interrupted by some very large visitors.

Over 100 stampeding bison were headed their direction, but fortunately 20 to 30 yards away so they weren't in any immediate danger. For reference, the Slough Creek area is practically in Montana it's so far north in Wyoming. Notice that the nearby peak is called Bison Peak for a reason.

Google Maps Satellite View

As the Yellowstone National Park website mentions, bison have injured more people in Yellowstone than any other animal. Sorry, bears, but you're not #1 in this category. The NPS recommends you stay at least 25 yards away from bison. This family was involuntarily right around that range. I applaud them for not yelling or doing anything to interrupt the bison doing what bison do.