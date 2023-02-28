Extreme Weather Closes I-80, Troopers, WYDOT, and Tow Trucks Rescue Stranded Motorists
A post on the Wyoming Highway Patrol Facebook page reads:
Recovery is underway for a commercial vehicle that crashed over a bridge deck in the area of Elk Mountain, Wyoming, at milepost 262 on Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound.
Due to extreme weather and poor road conditions, I-80 will be closed while Troopers, WYDOT Maintainers, and tow trucks rescue other stranded motorists that have crashed.
