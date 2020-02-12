The Wyoming Department of Transportation will be on Casper Mountain Road (WYO 251) Thursday removing snow. Crews plan to use rotary snow blowers, graders and other heavy equipment in the area from Garden Creek Road to the end of the state highway at the Hogadon turnoff.

WYDOT says to expect fluid lane closures and delays during the operation. Traffic control will be in place.

Due to the highway's narrow lanes and steep slopes, equipment is likely to be operating across both lanes and onto the shoulders.

Workers will do their best to keep traffic flowing, but travelers should plan in advance for delays.