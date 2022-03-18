Expanding the Narrative: Casper Pride Receives Grant for ‘Trans Day of Visibility’

Casper Pride announced that they have received a grant from Wyoming Humanities to help produce a 'Trans Day of Visibility' event in Casper on Thursday, March 31.

Get our free mobile app

"We have partnered with Unicorn Solutions and Founder Elliott Hinkle to offer two workshops and an evening celebration for the Casper trans community and their allies!" Casper Pride wrote in an Email.

The first workshop is entitled 'Supporting the Transgender Community,' and it will take place from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Casper College Physical Science Building, in Room 103.

The second workshop, entitled 'Foundations of Gender Affirming Care,' will be held in the same room, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Following the workshops, community members are invited to an evening of celebration at Occasions by Cory from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. The celebration will consist of "light hors d'oeuvres, connection, and conversation while celebrating the trans and gender non-conforming community."

The evening celebration will feature words from Elliot Hinkle, of Unicorn Solutions.

According to its website, "Unicorn Solutions provides training as well as development of tools and policies that support positive futures for young adults and their families. [It's] creating positive future for youth impacted by systems."

"Elliott Hinkle, originally from Casper, Wyoming, will open with a speech reflecting on their own identity, their experience growing up in Wyoming, and their hope for the trans community, followed by voices from the trans community locally, and ending the evening with intentional opportunities to connect with the community and socialize," the event invitation stated.

Casper Pride stated that the events held on March 31 wouldn't be possible without the support of Wyoming Humanities.

"We now get to say that our Trans Day of Visibility Event has been made possible through a grant from Wyoming Humanities!" Casper Pride wrote on their Facebook page. "What a righteous phrase."

For more information on the event, visit the Casper Pride Website or the Event Registration page.