Election Results – 2% Lodging Tax Passes

Vote for the county sales and use tax : 17,254, 77.04%

Against the county sales and use tax : 5,143 - 22.96%

Total Votes Cast : 22,397, 100%

Overvotes : 9

Undervotes : 547

THIS TAX IS PAID BY VISITORS STAYING IN HOTELS, MOTELS, CAMPGROUNDS, AND SIMILAR ESTABLISHMENTS PROVIDING TEMPORARY QUARTERS OR SPACE FOR TRANSIENT GUESTS. UNLESS STAYING IN THESE ESTABLISHMENTS, RESIDENTS OF NATRONA COUNTY DO NOT PAY THIS TAX. SCHOOL GROUPS AND OTHER TAX-EXEMPT ENTITIES DO NOT PAY THIS TAX.