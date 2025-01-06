Egg Aisles Empty and Prices Skyrocket Amidst Wide-spread Avian Bird Flu Outbreak

By the end of 2024, the CDC reported 128,907,392 egg-laying poultry had been infected by avian influenza. These were found in all 50 states.

The USDA notes that egg-laying flocks have been massively impacted by the widespread flu.

The average cost of a dozen Grade A large eggs was $3.65 in November per data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Today, in the state of Wyoming, the average price for a dozen eggs has jumped to $5.84. That's from data collected by World Review.

01/052024. Casper Albertsons on CY. Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM. 01/052024. Casper Albertsons on CY. Photo by Kolby Fedore, TSM. loading...

Besides rising prices, stores around the U.S. are experiencing egg shortages, especially from cage-free hens as they are hit the hardest by the flu.

While the current public health risk is low, CDC is watching the situation carefully and working with states to monitor people with animal exposures.

How Can I Prevent Bird Flu?

Wear protective clothing like gloves, a mask and goggles when working with birds, wild animals and livestock

Wash your hands frequently when handling birds, wild animals and livestock

Don’t work with animals who are sick or who’ve been exposed to avian influenza

Take your shoes off before entering your home if you’ve been in areas where birds like waterfowl or chickens live.

Don’t touch or drink unpasteurized milk

Get a seasonal flu shot

Some people with bird flu only have mild symptoms or none at all. If you get severely sick, you’ll need to go to a hospital right away. The death rate for bird flu in humans is high — historically, about half of all people with known infections have died. But most recent cases in the U.S. have been mild.

SOME January 2025 Metro Animal Shelter Adoptables These descriptions are based off of Metro's website. Please call Metro Animal Shelter to inquire about availability. Also, please note this is not a list of ALL adoptables. To see more, please visit caspermas.org Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media