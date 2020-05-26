Efforts Underway to Get Food From US Farms to the Needy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One of the many troubling aspects of the coronavirus pandemic has been seeing farmers have to destroy crops and euthanize livestock at a time when millions are losing their jobs and demand is soaring at food banks.

However, some states have begun spending more money to help pay for food that might otherwise go to waste and the U.S. Agriculture Department is spending $3 billion to help get farm products to food banks.

New York dairy farmer Chris Noble says it's gratifying to find a way to avoid dumping milk and get nutritious products to people who need them.