The Memorial Hospital of Converse County is awaiting test results after admitting a patient with COVID-19 symptoms.

The patient, admitted last week, is in isolation. Despite other unspecified symptoms, the patient has no fever, hospital officials said. Still, they met criteria for testing.

As is standard, the Wyoming Department of Health will share test results with the hospital when they become available.

Meanwhile, the hospital asks that only people experiencing a medical emergency go to the hospital. The virus primarily spreads through contact with an infected person when they cough or sneeze, or through droplets of saliva or nasal discharges.

The hospital has also restricted access to all visitors and guests. Other measures enacted as of Saturday include:

The Hospital Main Entrance will be open and monitored Monday thru Friday from 7 AM to 5 PM.

Only patients with appointments or needed hospital services will be allowed into the hospital. A support person will be allowed when necessary.

All interior doors will remain closed.

All hospital exterior doors will remain locked after hours.

The Emergency Department Entrance Will Remain Open 24 Hrs.

MHCC Clinics Remain Open with Normal Hours of Operation.

Volunteer Services, including Care Ride, have been suspended.

The Arbor Café and Mocha Molly’s are Closed to the Public.

At noon Friday, hospital CEO Matt Dammeyer initiated the hospital's emergency incident command system and established an emergency operations center.

Anyone with questions or concerns about their symptoms should call the hospital's COVID-19 hotline at 307-358-7399.