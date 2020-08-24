DEQ Issues Air Quality Alert for Wyoming Due to Smoke

The Wyoming Department of Environmental Quality through the National Weather Service issued an air quality alert for central and western portions of the state.

Heavy smoke from wildfires burning in other mountain west states was the catalyst for the advisory, which will remain in effect through 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Smoky conditions are expected to improve beginning Tuesday.

The Wyoming Department of Health recommends that the elderly, young children and those with respiratory problems avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities through the advisory.