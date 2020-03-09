Dept. of Health: No Coronavirus in Wyoming, But Spread Likely

Wyoming health department officials say that coronavirus has not reached the Cowboy State yet, but the "overall situation surrounding" the disease is becoming more concerning.

Dr. Alexia Harrist, the state's health officer, and epidemiologist, said in a news release Monday that it's likely the disease will eventually spread to Wyoming. It remains unknown how widespread it will be once it does arrive in Wyoming.

“There are simply some things we don’t yet fully know about COVID-19 such as how easily it spreads and how many patients may experience severe illness,” Harrist said. “However, the symptoms reported with this disease are familiar to all of us: fever, cough and shortness of breath.”

The Wyoming Public Health Laboratory began coronavirus testing last week, state officials say.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends no nonessential travel to China, Iran, South Korea and Italy along with no travel on cruise ships.

Entry to the US from China and Iran has also been restricted.