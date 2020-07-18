Democrats Say White House Blocking CDC Head From Testifying

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are criticizing the White House for blocking the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from testifying at a public hearing on safely reopening the nation’s schools.

Democrats said they invited CDC Director Robert Redfield to testify next Thursday, but the White House rebuffed them.

Virginia Rep. Bobby Scott called it alarming that the Trump administration would prevent CDC officials from appearing before the committee “at a time when its expertise and guidance is so critical to the health and safety of students.''

A White House spokesperson said Friday that Redfield has testified on Capitol Hill at least four times over the last three months.