Defensive tackle from Texas decommits to Wyoming football

LARAMIE -- Luke Roaten had a change of heart.

In a Twitter post Tuesday, the defensive tackle from Tomball, Texas, announced he was decommitting from the University of Wyoming and won't be signing with the Cowboys Dec. 15 as part of the 2022 recruiting class.

He briefly explained why, too.

"After deep consideration with my family and coaches, I have decided to decommit from the University of Wyoming," Roaten tweeted. "This is due to a change within the coaching staff."

Wyoming defensive tackles coach, Pete Kaligis, left to assume the same position at Washington State last week. After coaching at UW for the previous 12 seasons, Kaligis joined former Wyoming defensive coordinator, Jake Dickert, in Pullman.

Dickert was named the Cougars head coach Nov. 27, replacing Nick Rolovich, who was terminated for failing to adhere to Washington's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

Kaligis is the only coach who has left Craig Bohl's staff since the regular season ended.

The 6-foot-6, 260-pound Roaten was also recruited by Mountain West foe Air Force, along with Austin Peay, Central Arkansas and Dartmouth. He is a two-star recruit, according to Rivals.com.

"The coaches were more than welcoming and I can't thank them enough for that," Roaten continued. "My recruitment is now 100% open."

Roaten committed to the Cowboys July 31, 2021.