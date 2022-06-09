David Street Station Hosting ‘Buck-A-Roo Bash’ on June 15th
If you are looking for some good ole family-friendly fun, next Wednesday (June 15th, 2022), David Street Station is hosting a western-themed evening of awesomeness.
The official David Street Station Facebook shared the a photo with the event details that stated:
One week until our Buck-A-Roo Bash, presented by Erin M. Prach, DDS!
Join us June 15th, 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM, where we will have activities for the whole family including horse carriage rides, western themed games and crafts, CNFR ticket giveaway, homemade soda from Oil City Beer Company, and more. Giddy on up to David Street Station and we'll see you then!
This free event will also include:
- Line Dancing Lesson
- Horse Carriage Rides
- Homemade Soda from Oil City Beer Co.
- Western Themed Games
- Western Themed Crafts
- CNFR Ticket Giveaway
- and more!
Saddle up and get ready for all the cowboy-esque fun for all ages!
